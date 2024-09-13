Chinese firms explore business opportunities at homelife expo in Los Angeles

People visit the China Homelife USA expo at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, the United States, on Sept. 11, 2024. More than 400 Chinese companies are showcasing their products to explore business opportunities at the China Homelife USA expo this week in Los Angeles, the largest city in the western United States. (Photo by Zeng Hui/Xinhua)

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 12 (Xinhua) -- More than 400 Chinese companies are showcasing their products to explore business opportunities at the China Homelife USA expo this week in Los Angeles, the largest city in the western United States.

The expo, started on Wednesday and runs through Friday, is organized by China's Meorient Exhibition Inc., a digital exhibition pioneer, which owns the online B2B platform tradechina.com and has held the China Homelife series of events in over 15 countries in the new millennium.

During the three-day event, visitors can not only experience the latest items with the newest technology from different industries, but also get to know each product in-depth, as well as conduct business with exhibitors that are dedicated to the forefront. The show also provides an excellent opportunity for importers, traders, and purchasers to obtain the best products directly from manufacturers at competitive prices.

Exhibitors are mainly small and medium-sized enterprises from eight Chinese provinces, including Guangdong, Zhejiang, Jiangsu and Shandong, involving industries such as home furnishing, textiles, home appliances, building materials and soft decoration.

Pan Jianjun, Meorient's president, told Xinhua that the expo is the first large-scale independent brand exhibition held by a Chinese enterprise in the United States.

"It is intended to strengthen China-U.S. economic and trade exchanges, help Chinese enterprises gain deeper access to the U.S. market, and directly connect with local dealers," he noted.

ABC Canopy, an outdoor equipment manufacturer from China's Zhejiang Province, presented a series of tents, outdoor umbrellas and accessories in the show.

"The U.S. market accounts for nearly half of our company's business. In the past, we used to contact customers online. This expo helps us directly face old customers and develop new ones," said Zhang Yunfeng, manager of the company.

For example, Zhang said, when he came to Los Angeles, experiencing firsthand the intensity of the sunshine in the western United States, he could improve his products in a more targeted manner to better meet the needs of the U.S. market after the show.

The dazzling array of combs in the exhibition area of Ningbo Fiyo International Trade Co., Ltd. attracted the attention of many female visitors. Wang Liang, general manager of the company, told Xinhua that the company must maintain its appeal to the European and U.S. markets through continuous innovation, including updating design concepts and using environmentally friendly materials.

Grace De Castro, a local retailer in California, is happy to directly face Chinese manufacturing companies. She told Xinhua that she was attracted by the beautiful design of those combs and considering ordering some to expand her online sale.

