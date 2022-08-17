U.S.-listed Chinese firms trade mostly lower

NEW YORK, Aug. 16 (Xinhua) -- U.S.-listed Chinese companies traded mostly lower on Tuesday, with eight of the top 10 stocks by weight in the S&P U.S. Listed China 50 index ending the day on a downbeat note.

Shares of BeiGene and Li Auto dropped 4.52 percent and 4.51 percent, respectively, leading the laggards in the top 10 stocks.

Shares of NetEase and Trip.com Group added 0.81 percent and 0.45 percent, respectively, the only two advancers in the index.

U.S. stocks finished mixed on Tuesday as investors digested a slew of economic data.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average increased 239.57 points, or 0.71 percent, to 34,152.01. The S&P 500 rose 8.06 points, or 0.19 percent, to 4,305.20. The Nasdaq Composite Index decreased 25.50 points, or 0.19 percent, to 13,102.55.

The Cboe Volatility Index, widely considered as the best fear gauge in the stock market, dipped 1.3 percent to 19.69.

As of Monday, the S&P U.S. Listed China 50 index, which is designed to track the performance of the 50 largest Chinese companies listed on U.S. exchanges by total market cap, stood at 2,637.04, marking a 3.28-percent gain for the month-to-date returns and an 11.46-percent loss for the year-to-date returns.

