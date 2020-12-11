Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Dec 11, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

U.S.-listed Chinese firms trade mostly higher

(Xinhua)    10:18, December 11, 2020

U.S.-listed Chinese companies traded mostly higher on Thursday, with eight of the top 10 stocks by weight in the S&P U.S. Listed China 50 index ending the day on an upbeat note.

Shares of Pinduoduo and Baidu surged 4.59 percent and 4.44 percent, respectively, leading the advancers in the top 10 stocks in the index.

Shares of NetEase and JD.com slid 1.84 percent and 0.13 percent, respectively, the only two decliners in the top 10 stocks.

U.S. stocks finished mixed on Thursday data showed the number of Americans filed for unemployment benefits came in more than expected last week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average decreased 69.55 points, or 0.23 percent, to 29,999.26. The S&P 500 fell 4.72 points, or 0.13 percent, to 3,668.10. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 66.85 points, or 0.54 percent, to 12,405.81.

The Cboe Volatility Index, widely considered as the best fear gauge in the stock market, rose 1.12 percent to 22.52.

As of Wednesday, the S&P U.S. Listed China 50 index, which is designed to track the performance of the 50 largest Chinese companies listed on U.S. exchanges by total market cap, stood at 4,792.33, marking a 1.92-percent loss for the month-to-date returns and a 51.31-percent gain for the year-to-date returns.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York