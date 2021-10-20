List of China's top 50 VR firms unveiled

NANCHANG, Oct. 19 (Xinhua) -- A list of China's top 50 virtual reality (VR) firms was unveiled at the 2021 World Conference on VR Industry (WCVRI), which opened Tuesday in Nanchang, capital of east China's Jiangxi Province.

HTC Communication Co., Ltd., Beijing Baidu Netcom Science and Technology Co., Ltd., and the electro-acoustic components manufacturer Goertek topped the list.

First released in 2019, the list is compiled by the Industry of Virtual Reality Alliance. More than 30 experts in the VR industry took part in finalizing the rankings this year.

Renowned companies in the fields of the internet, artificial intelligence and cloud computing, such as Lenovo, iFLYTEK and iQIYI, were also featured in the list.

Co-hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and the provincial government of Jiangxi, WCVRI has been held each year in Nanchang since 2018.

The scale of China's virtual reality market registered a year-on-year increase of 46.2 percent in 2020, according to data from CCID Consulting.

