Conference on VR industry opens in east China

A visitor drives a VR motor at the 2020 World Conference in Nanchang, capital of east China's Jiangxi Province, Oct. 19, 2020. (Xinhua/Hu Chenhuan)

NANCHANG, Oct. 19 (Xinhua) -- The 2021 World Conference on the VR (virtual reality) Industry kicked off Tuesday in Nanchang, capital of east China's Jiangxi Province, highlighting the latest achievements in the industry.

Themed "integrated development, innovative applications," this year's conference focuses on promoting application and popular consumption of VR, integrating global VR resources, and building platforms for innovation and cooperation.

The event is held both online and offline this year. According to organizers, more than 2,000 experts, scholars and entrepreneurs in the field of VR, AR (augmented reality) and MR (mixed reality) from home and abroad are expected at the offline conference.

More than 260 speakers, including over 80 from overseas, will share their insights at the main forum and 16 parallel forums.

Co-hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and the provincial government of Jiangxi, the conference has been held annually in Nanchang since 2018. A total of 321 projects worth 194.6 billion yuan (about 30.3 billion U.S. dollars) have been signed during the conferences in the past three years.

From Oct. 17 to 20, a VR expo with a 30,000-square-meter display area is also featured in Nanchang. Over 200 domestic and overseas corporate exhibitors were invited to show their latest developments of VR and AR products and applications.

