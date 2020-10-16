Shanghai Disney Resort to introduce virtual-reality experience

SHANGHAI, Oct. 15 (Xinhua) -- China's leading virtual-reality company SoReal is joining Disneytown to provide guests with a tailored entertainment experience, Shanghai Disney Resort announced Thursday.

SoReal will occupy the majority of Disneytown's Lakeshore building on the shores of Wishing Star Lake, turning the bright and colorful building into a large-scale virtual-reality and entertainment space, enhancing the overall guest experience in the district.

Disneytown is the resort's unique shopping, dining and entertainment district.

"As an industry leader in the VR space, SoReal shares the same commitment with Disney to innovation and technology," said Joe Schott, president and general manager of Shanghai Disney Resort. "We are thrilled to welcome SoReal to Shanghai Disney Resort and to see them deliver their cutting-edge VR entertainment to our guests while further enriching the range of exciting experiences available throughout Disneytown."

With the official handover of the building to SoReal, construction will begin soon, and the SoReal experience is expected to open to guests in 2021.