China steps up support for firms seeking opportunities overseas
BEIJING, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- China's trade council said Thursday that it has moved to restore economic and trade exhibitions overseas to help Chinese businesses explore opportunities in other countries.
The China Council for the Promotion of International Trade has given its approval for 15 overseas economic and trade exhibition projects scheduled in eight countries, including Germany, the United States and the United Arab Emirates, between November 2022 and February 2023.
These projects feature sectors such as textiles, auto parts manufacturing, sports, electronics and consumer goods, according to the council.
So far, six of these projects have been launched, with participating firms providing positive feedback, it said.
The council added that it would prioritize developing economies, emerging markets and strategic emerging industries, while hosting exhibitions and encouraging firms to participate next year.
