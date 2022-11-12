U.S.-listed Chinese firms trade higher
NEW YORK, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- U.S.-listed Chinese companies traded higher on Friday with all the top 10 stocks by weight in the S&P U.S. Listed China 50 index ending the day on an upbeat note.
Shares of NIO and Li Auto popped 11.8 percent and 8.96 percent, respectively, leading the advance in the top 10 stocks.
Shares of JD.com and Yum China Holdings added 6.3 percent and 6.04 percent, respectively, also among the best performers.
Wall Street's major indexes rose on Friday as encouraging signs in U.S. inflation boosted risk appetite.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 32.49 points, or 0.10 percent, to 33,747.86. The S&P 500 increased 36.56 points, or 0.92 percent, to 3,992.93. The Nasdaq Composite Index rallied 209.18 points, or 1.88 percent, to 11,323.33.
The Cboe Volatility Index, widely considered as the best fear gauge in the stock market, dipped 4.29 percent to 22.56.
As of Thursday, the S&P U.S. Listed China 50 index, which is designed to track the performance of the 50 largest Chinese companies listed on U.S. exchanges by total market cap, stood at 2,158.93, marking a 14.9-percent gain for the month-to-date returns and a 27.52-percent loss for the year-to-date returns.
