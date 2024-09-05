Unbox the media backpack from 2024 FOCAC summit

(People's Daily App) 16:23, September 05, 2024

Organizers often hand out backpacks to reporters at international events and the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in Beijing is no exception. Curious about what's inside this year's pack? Join People's Daily reporter Lu Dong as he reveals the exclusive items packed for the summit.

(Produced by Lu Dong, Zhu Yingqi and Xie Runjia)