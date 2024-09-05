Home>>
Unbox the media backpack from 2024 FOCAC summit
(People's Daily App) 16:23, September 05, 2024
Organizers often hand out backpacks to reporters at international events and the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in Beijing is no exception. Curious about what's inside this year's pack? Join People's Daily reporter Lu Dong as he reveals the exclusive items packed for the summit.
(Produced by Lu Dong, Zhu Yingqi and Xie Runjia)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi says China to work with UN for Africa's peace, development
- Full text: Keynote address by Chinese President Xi Jinping at opening ceremony of 2024 FOCAC summit
- Xi attends opening ceremony of FOCAC summit
- Xi meets UN chief
- Beijing declaration, action plan adopted at FOCAC summit
- Letter from China: What African visitors are adding to their baskets at Beijing's Silk Market
- Joint pursuit of modernization by China, Africa to set off modernization wave in Global South: Xi
- 2024 FOCAC Summit opens in Beijing
- Inside the FOCAC Summit's media center: Tech meets tradition
- Xi starts delivering keynote speech at FOCAC summit
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.