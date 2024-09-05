Letter from China: What African visitors are adding to their baskets at Beijing's Silk Market

September 05, 2024 By Wang Xiaopeng and Wu Ziyu ( Xinhua

BEIJING, Sept. 5 (Xinhua) -- The ongoing 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) offers an array of side activities for foreign guests who have traveled from afar.

When I opened a brochure introducing these activities, I found out that Silk Street, a landmark market in Beijing, was among the activity routes, alongside the Palace Museum, the Great Wall and other sites. Curious about what items African guests would buy in China, I went to the market to check it out.

There, visitors from the African continent could be seen around every corner. Most were in the city for the FOCAC summit, including 23-year-old Tinu Latif from Nigeria, who I met in a shop selling traditional Chinese clothing.

Wearing a pair of fashionable pink vintage sunglasses, the tall young woman was trying on a brand new Mamianqun, or horse-face skirt, which is a long, pleated traditional Chinese skirt.

Latif told me that when she first saw the skirt in a movie, it had immediately captured her attention. "It prompted me to buy one for myself," she said. "I really love it. It's so beautiful."

On the occasion of the summit, Latif, who has a deep interest in Chinese culture, was able to visit China for the first time. And in Silk Street, she was excited to immerse herself in the Chinese culture.

Latif said she was interested in Chinese films and TV series, particularly those featuring stars like Bruce Lee and Jackie Chan. She's also a fan of the iconic film "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon." "I love everything about China," she said.

Latif is learning how to use chopsticks skillfully, and noodles and tea eggs are among the foods that have already impressed her. In addition to buying a Mamianqun for herself, she planned to buy a traditional Chinese Qipao dress for her younger sister and some toys for her younger brother.

The Silk Street Market, located in the capital's central business district, opened in the 1980s mainly to cater to expats working in Beijing.

Over the years, it has transformed from a market selling cheap products into a commercial complex boasting Chinese culture and original designs. Today, it is widely regarded by many international tourists as one of Beijing's must-see locations.

Before and during the summit, the market was bustling with clients speaking foreign languages. Yu Qinghua, who works at a digital products store in the market, said she has been busy in recent days.

Yu said that visitors from Africa are especially interested in small electronic goods like earphones, mini speakers and portable chargers.

Dong Qing, president of Beijing Silk Street Commercial Management Co., Ltd., said that in addition to buying electronic goods and items that embody traditional Chinese culture, many African visitors have visited the market to meet their practical and immediate needs, like new suits and shirts for the summit.

"To better address their needs, we have started an express suit-making service for these customers, which allows them to pick up their custom suits and matching shirts in no more than 18 hours," Dong said.

"We hope that by visiting Silk Street Market, these guests will be able to feel the spirit of Chinese culture and gain a deeper understanding of China."

