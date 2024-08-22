Home>>
Chinese premier arrives in Belarus for official visit
(Xinhua) 15:59, August 22, 2024
MINSK, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang arrived here Thursday for an official visit to Belarus at the invitation of Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko.
During the visit, Li will hold talks with Golovchenko on bilateral relations and cooperation in various fields.
