China's top legislator holds talks with Belarusian parliamentary leader

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, holds talks with Natalia Kochanova, chairwoman of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, May 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

BEIJING, May 29 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Zhao Leji held talks with Natalia Kochanova, chairwoman of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus, in Beijing on Wednesday.

Zhao, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, said that China and Belarus are good friends and good partners who sincerely help each other. Under the strategic guidance and personal promotion of the two heads of state, the two sides have deepened political mutual trust, made solid progress on Belt and Road cooperation, and engaged in increasingly close international coordination, he said.

China is willing to work with Belarus to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state and advance the China-Belarus all-weather comprehensive strategic partnership, Zhao added.

Zhao pointed out that China appreciates Belarus's firm support on issues concerning Taiwan, Xinjiang, Xizang and human rights. China will as always support Belarus in safeguarding its national independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, and in taking a development path that suits its national conditions, he said.

China is ready to implement the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative together with Belarus to promote world peace and development, Zhao added.

Zhao said the long-term close exchanges and cooperation between the legislative bodies of China and Belarus is an important part of bilateral relations. The two sides have set up the China-Belarus legislative cooperation committee, which is a concrete action to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state and deepen the all-weather comprehensive strategic partnership, he added.

China's NPC is willing to work with the National Assembly of Belarus to make good use of the cooperation committee and other mechanisms to strengthen friendly exchanges at all levels between the legislative bodies, exchange experience on legislation, supervision and opposing external sanctions and interference, to provide legal guarantees for the sound and stable development of bilateral relations, Zhao noted.

Zhao also called on the two sides to strengthen solidarity and coordination in the Inter-Parliamentary Union and other multilateral organizations to safeguard the common interests of developing countries.

The legislatures of China and Belarus should strengthen the exchange of experience and coordination on improving the foreign-related rule of law, to better safeguard their respective national security and development interests, and make global governance more just and equitable, Zhao said.

Kochanova said that Belarus and China share common development concepts as well as common bonds between the two peoples, and the friendship between the two countries is unbreakable. Belarus firmly abides by the one-China principle and hopes to further expand cooperation in various fields.

The National Assembly of Belarus is willing to work with China's NPC to give full play to the role of the cooperation committee, deepen exchanges and mutual learning, and continuously enhance the public support for good friendship between the two countries, Kochanova said.

