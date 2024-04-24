CPC delegation visits Belarus

MINSK, April 23 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of the Administration of the President of Belarus, a delegation of the Communist Party of China (CPC) visited Belarus from Saturday to Tuesday.

During the visit, the Chinese delegation, led by Chen Zhou, deputy head of the International Department of the CPC Central Committee, held meetings with Chairman of the House of Representatives Igor Sergeyenko and First Deputy Head of the Administration of the President of Belarus Maksim Ryzhenkov, respectively.

Discussions were also held between the delegation and leaders of major Belarusian political parties, local authorities, and heads of think tanks.

During the meetings, the delegation briefed the Belarusian side about Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era and exchanged views on China-Belarus relations and cooperation in various fields.

The Belarusian side highly commended the achievements of China in the new era and expressed a willingness to deepen exchanges of experience on governance with the CPC and promote the continuous development of Belarus-China relations.

