Senior Chinese, Belarusian officials call for increased cooperation

Xinhua) 08:36, December 05, 2023

Chinese Vice Premier Liu Guozhong, also the Chinese co-chair of the China-Belarus Intergovernmental Cooperation Committee, meets with First Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Nikolai Snopkov, also the Belarusian co-chair of the committee, in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

BEIJING, Dec. 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Liu Guozhong on Monday met with First Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Nikolai Snopkov, calling for closer communication and coordination between the two sides.

Liu, also the Chinese co-chair of the intergovernmental cooperation committee, said that the all-weather comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries has shown strong development momentum under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state.

The two sides should actively implement the important consensus reached by their heads of state, promote communication and coordination, firmly support each other, and work together to build a high-quality Belt and Road to push for greater progress in bilateral relations.

Snopkov, also the Belarusian co-chair of the committee, said Belarus is willing to work with China to deepen cooperation in various fields and enrich the connotations of bilateral ties.

