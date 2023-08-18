China to promote military relations with Belarus, says defense minister

MINSK, Aug. 17 (Xinhua) -- China is ready to work with Belarus to promote relations between the two militaries, said Chinese State Councilor and Minister of National Defense Li Shangfu when meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko here on Thursday.

Lukashenko asked Li to convey the sincere greetings of all the Belarusian people to Chinese President Xi Jinping and expressed his heartfelt thanks to the Chinese side for the support to his country.

He said that the foreign policies of the two countries are highly consistent as both sides are staunch defenders of international fairness and justice and a multipolar world.

Belarus firmly supports the major concepts and initiatives put forward by Xi and is ready to work with China to make new contributions to safeguarding world peace, he added.

The relations between the two militaries have been developing well, Lukashenko said, adding that he hopes that the two sides can join hands and play a constructive role in safeguarding the security of the two countries and regional stability.

Li, for his part, conveyed cordial greetings from Xi to Lukashenko, and said that under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, China-Belarus relations have been elevated to an all-weather comprehensive strategic partnership.

China is ready to work with Belarus to promote further development of mutual benefit and win-win results between the two countries, so as to better benefit the two peoples, he said.

Li pointed out that the cooperation between the two militaries has been developing steadily, and fruitful results have been achieved in strategic communication and joint training and exercises. The two sides will make joint efforts under the guidance of the two heads of state to push forward bilateral military relations.

On Wednesday, Li held talks with Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin to exchange views on China-Belarus ties, relations between the two militaries, and the international security situation.

