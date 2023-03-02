Chinese premier meets Belarusian president

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang meets with visiting Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

BEIJING, March 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang met with visiting Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in Beijing on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Li called on the two sides to implement the consensus already reached, deepen practical cooperation, strengthen communication and coordination in international and regional affairs, safeguard world peace and stability, and bring benefits to the two peoples.

He said that China stands ready to work with Belarus to make good use of mechanisms such as the inter-governmental cooperation committee, and called on the two sides to do a good job in building the China-Belarus Industrial Park and support enterprises of the two countries to carry out cooperation in accordance with market-oriented and commercial principles.

China will work with Belarus to steadily advance trade in agricultural products and other areas and deepen people-to-people and subnational exchanges and cooperation, Li said.

Thanking China's support and assistance for Belarus's economic and social development, Lukashenko said Belarus is delighted to see a prosperous and strong China, and the cooperation between Belarus and China is aimed at benefiting both peoples and is not targeted at any third party.

Belarus hopes to deepen cooperation with China in various fields and further push forward the all-weather comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries, Lukashenko added.

