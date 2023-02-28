Belarusian president's visit to China will boost ties: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 10:17, February 28, 2023

BEIJING, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) -- China looks forward to working with Belarus and taking President Alexander Lukashenko's visit as an opportunity to pursue further progress in the all-round cooperation between the two countries, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Monday.

Mao made the comment at a regular news briefing when asked about China's expectations for Lukashenko's state visit to China from Feb. 28 to March 2.

China and Belarus are all-weather comprehensive strategic partners. Since establishing diplomatic ties 31 years ago, the two countries have enjoyed stronger political mutual trust, deepening mutually-beneficial cooperation across the board, and ever-closer coordination on international and regional affairs, Mao said.

In September 2022, the two heads of state met on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit in Samarkand, during which they drew a new blueprint for the development of China-Belarus relations, Mao added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)