Chinese, Belarusian FMs hold phone talks on ties, Ukraine crisis

Feb. 24

BEIJING, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang on Friday held phone talks with his Belarusian counterpart, Sergei Aleinik, on bilateral ties and the Ukraine crisis.

Qin noted that bilateral relations realized a historic leap as Chinese President Xi Jinping and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko jointly announced the elevation of China-Belarus relations to an all-weather comprehensive strategic partnership during a Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Samarkand last September.

China is ready to work with Belarus to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, maintain high-level exchanges, take the head-of-state diplomacy as the strategic guidance, deepen political mutual trust and push for more fruitful cooperation, Qin said.

China will continue to support Belarus in its efforts to safeguard national stability and development, and oppose external interference in Belarus's internal affairs and illegal unilateral sanctions against the country, he said.

For his part, Aleinik said Belarus always takes its relations with China as a diplomatic priority, firmly adheres to the one-China principle, and firmly supports China on issues concerning its core interests.

He calls for further deepening practical cooperation with China in various fields, and pushing forward the all-weather comprehensive strategic partnership between Belarus and China in an all-round way.

The two sides also exchanged views on the Ukraine crisis and other issues of common concern.

Qin briefed Aleinik on a paper stating China's position on the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis, stressing that China always stands on the side of peace, supports efforts in promoting talks for peace, and calls on relevant parties to stay rational and exercise restraint, avoid escalation and expansion of the crisis, resume negotiations at an early date, respect each other, accommodate each other's legitimate concerns and build a balanced, effective and sustainable European security architecture.

Aleinik said Belarus fully agrees with and supports the Chinese document, adding that China's relevant proposals are of great significance to resolving the crisis.

