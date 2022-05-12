China-Belarus industrial park welcomes new resident company

Xinhua) 16:04, May 12, 2022

Representatives of the Great Stone China-Belarus Industrial Park and Chinese enterprise Transport Complex AF LLC sign an agreement online in Minsk, Belarus on May 11, 2022. The Great Stone China-Belarus Industrial Park, a landmark cooperation project within the Belt and Road framework, held a welcome ceremony on Wednesday for a new resident company. The Chinese enterprise Transport Complex AF LLC, the 90th resident company of the industrial park located in the eastern suburbs of Minsk, plans to build a monitoring center for cross-border transportation with the help of the Internet of Things technology. (The Great Stone China-Belarus Industrial Park/Handout via Xinhua)

MINSK, May 12 (Xinhua) -- The Great Stone China-Belarus Industrial Park, a landmark cooperation project within the Belt and Road framework, held a welcome ceremony on Wednesday for a new resident company.

The Chinese enterprise Transport Complex AF LLC, the 90th resident company of the industrial park located in the eastern suburbs of Minsk, plans to build a monitoring center for cross-border transportation with the help of the Internet of Things technology.

During the ceremony, head of the park's administration Alexander Yaroshenko voiced hope that the number of the Great Stone resident companies will reach 100 by the end of this year, and the administration stands ready to support them in all matters.

Among the 90 enterprises in the park, 46 are financed by China, 27 by Belarus and 17 by other countries. The total investment in businesses has amounted to 1.26 billion U.S. dollars.

The industrial park is the largest investment project of China in Belarus and an important example of the Belt and Road cooperation between the two countries.

