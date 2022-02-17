Belarusian FM vows further bilateral relations with China

MINSK, Feb. 16 (Xinhua) -- Belarus is interested in further development of relations with China, Foreign Minister of Belarus Vladimir Makei said at a press conference in Minsk on Wednesday.

Makei noted that relations between Belarus and China are at a very good level, and the development is mutually beneficial. China opens the door for Belarus to a huge, capacious market.

The Belarusian minister stressed that China is a strategic partner of Belarus, and Belarus is interested in cooperation with China, which opens up new opportunities.

The Belarusian side is currently discussing specific projects on the export of agricultural and industrial products to China, Makei said. In 2021, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Belarusian exports to China grew significantly.

