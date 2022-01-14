Belarus issues stamp to mark 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations with China

Xinhua) 08:28, January 14, 2022

MINSK, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- The Ministry of Communications and Informatization of Belarus on Wednesday issued a new postage stamp to mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Belarus and China.

A total of 30,000 sets of the stamp are issued, and each set has five pieces, according to the press service of the ministry.

Chinese Ambassador to Belarus Xie Xiaoyong, together with senior Belarusian officials attended the issuing ceremony for the stamp and the first-day cover.

Developing relations with China is a priority of Belarus' foreign policy, the ministry said on its website, noting that the two countries have regularly exchanged high-level visits and actively carried out dialogues between governments, departments and regional administrations.

Diplomatic relations between China and Belarus were established on Jan. 20, 1992.

