Chinese ambassador to Belarus explains whole-process people's democracy

Xinhua) 09:08, December 09, 2021

MINSK, Dec. 8 (Xinhua) -- China's whole-process people's democracy ensures that the Chinese people are masters of the country, that they enjoy extensive and tangible democratic rights, and that their fundamental interests are safeguarded and well-developed, Chinese Ambassador to Belarus Xie Xiaoyong has said.

In an interview with the BELTA News Agency on Nov. 30, Xie expounded on the essence of China's whole-process people's democracy, on the occasion of the sixth plenary session of the 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China.

It is a comprehensive and inclusive type of democracy that adheres to "the running of the country by the people" at its core and has established a complete political system to ensure that the Chinese people are the masters, Xie added.

Meanwhile, he said the whole-process democracy guarantees that all power in the country belongs to its people, who have the right to participate extensively in state governance, including electing officials, deliberating state affairs, making policies, and overseeing the use of power.

The ambassador said that China has become the world's second-largest economy and has realized "two miracles" -- rapid economic development and long-term social stability.

Facts have proven that the overwhelming majority of Chinese people are creators, participants, defenders and the biggest beneficiaries of whole-process democracy, Xie said.

