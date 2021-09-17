China committed to promoting friendship, cooperation with Belarus to higher level: FM

Xinhua) 14:21, September 17, 2021

DUSHANBE, Sept. 16 (Xinhua) -- China is ready to join hands with Belarus to lift the traditional China-Belarus friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation to a higher level, said Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday.

Wang made the remarks during a meeting here with Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei.

Extending congratulations on the 30th anniversary of Belarus' independence, Wang said that China and Belarus are comprehensive strategic partners and iron-clad friends, and bilateral relations have been running at a high level with care and promotion of the two heads of state.

China stands ready to work with Belarus to take next year's 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries as a new starting point, and implement the consensus reached by the two heads of state, so as to elevate the traditional China-Belarus friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation to a new level, Wang stressed.

China is thankful that Belarus stands firmly with China in terms of issues concerning China's core interests, and China will continue to support Belarus in maintaining its sovereignty and national dignity as well as safeguarding its legitimate rights and interests, he said, adding that China believes Belarus will defy hegemony and continue its own development.

China is willing to help Belarus defeat the COVID-19 pandemic and work together with the country to build a China-Belarus community of health, Wang noted, adding that the two sides will also deepen cooperation on the joint construction of the Belt and Road, promote local cooperation and add new dimensions to the China-Belarus comprehensive strategic partnership, so as to bring more tangible benefits to the people of the two countries.

For his part, Makei said China is a great friend of Belarus, and Belarus is committed to developing relations with China and is willing to be China's iron-clad friend.

Belarus is grateful for China's precious support on the global stage, and will, as always, offer open support for China on all issues concerning China's core interests, including those concerning Taiwan, Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Tibet, he noted.

Makei stressed that Belarus opposes the politicization of the issue of COVID-19 origins tracing by the United States and other Western countries. Belarus hopes to further deepen practical cooperation with China and lift bilateral relations to a new level, he said.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)