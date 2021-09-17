Chinese, Russian FMs pledge to step up bilateral cooperation

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi (L) meets with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, Sept. 16, 2021. (Xinhua)

DUSHANBE, Sept. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made a common commitment on Thursday to strengthen cooperation in various fields between the two countries.

Not long ago, the two ministers attended the commemoration of the 76th anniversary of the victory of World War II, voicing loud and clear their position that history should not be tampered with and truth should not be erased, Wang said during a meeting with Lavrov.

He said that China firmly backs Russia in pursuing a development path that is suited to its national conditions and taking measures to protect its state power, sovereignty and security.

China is ready to work with Russia to safeguard the outcome of the victory of World War II and uphold international fairness and justice, Wang said.

He suggested that the two countries continue to advance anti-epidemic cooperation, achieve the bilateral trade target of 200 billion U.S. dollars annually at an early date, and open up a new chapter of the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era.

Wang said that China is ready to step up coordination with Russia on the Afghan issue and respond together, urging the United States and the West to shoulder their due responsibilities and jointly maintain regional peace and stability.

The senior official said China appreciates Russia's opposition to politicizing COVID-19 origins tracing and human rights issues, and stands ready to deepen back-to-back strategic coordination with Russia, and promote international cooperation against the pandemic.

He added that China and Russia should communicate and coordinate within the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), jointly safeguard peace and prosperity in the Asia-Pacific region, and tackle various global challenges.

Lavrov said Russia and China held events commemorating the victory of World War II, which once again proved the unbreakable friendship forged on the battlefield and indestructible partnership between the two countries.

He said that the two sides should continue to boost anti-epidemic cooperation, push forward pragmatic exchanges, and expand trade volumes.

Russia unwaveringly supports China's positions on issues related to Xinjiang, Hong Kong, Tibet and human rights, Lavrov said, adding that tracing COVID-19 origins is a scientific issue and should not be used as an instrument for political pressure.

Russia supports China in hosting the Beijing Winter Olympic Games and wishes Chinese athletes more achievements in the event, he noted.

He said Russia is willing to work with China to push for greater influence of the SCO, strengthen coordination on the Afghan issue, jointly safeguard peace and stability in Central Asia, address global issues such as information security, biosecurity and cyber crimes in the United Nations and other multilateral arenas, and increase coordination and cooperation in Asia-Pacific affairs.

