China, Belarus pledge to strengthen comprehensive strategic partnership

Xinhua) 08:30, December 30, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 29 (Xinhua) -- China hopes to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with Belarus, and promote the two nations' comprehensive strategic partnership, a senior Chinese official said Wednesday.

Guo Shengkun, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks during a meeting with Nikolai Snopkov, first deputy prime minister of Belarus, via video link.

Guo, who is also the Chinese chairman of the two countries' intergovernmental committee of cooperation, told Snopkov, who is the Belarusian chairman of the committee, that the bilateral relationship has maintained a momentum of healthy and steady development.

Noting that next year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of China-Belarus diplomatic relations, Guo called on the two sides to take this as an opportunity to jointly implement the consensus reached by the two heads of state, strengthen exchanges and cooperation, and advance the high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, so as to constantly enrich the content of the China-Belarus comprehensive strategic partnership.

Snopkov vowed to make positive contributions to the development of the bilateral relationship and expressed his wish that the Beijing Winter Olympics will be a complete success.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)