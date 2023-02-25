Home>>
Belarusian President Lukashenko to visit China
(Xinhua) 15:46, February 25, 2023
BEIJING, Feb. 25 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will pay a state visit to China from Feb. 28 to March 2, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced here on Saturday.
