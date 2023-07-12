Chinese, Belarusian officials pledge deepened cooperation

BEIJING, July 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Liu Guozhong on Tuesday co-chaired the fifth meeting of the China-Belarus Intergovernmental Cooperation Committee with First Deputy Prime Minister Nikolai Snopkov of Belarus.

Liu, also the Chinese co-chair of the intergovernmental cooperation committee, said that the upgrading of bilateral relations to all-weather comprehensive strategic partnership by the two heads of state last September has injected strong momentum to bilateral cooperation.

He stressed that the committee should, in accordance with a blueprint outlined by the two heads of state, deepen political mutual trust, increase mutual support, actively expand agricultural cooperation, deepen local cooperation, jointly promote the development of the Belt and Road Initiative, and enhance cooperation in the fields of the economy and trade, science and technology, security, education, culture and tourism, and customs inspection and quarantine.

Snopkov, also the Belarusian co-chair of the committee, said Belarus is willing to work with China to deepen pragmatic cooperation in various fields, push bilateral relations to a new level, and promote the common development of the two countries.

After the meeting, Liu and Snopkov witnessed the signing of relevant cooperation documents.

