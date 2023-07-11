Home>>
China, Belarus to hold 5th meeting of intergovernmental cooperation committee
(Xinhua) 09:41, July 11, 2023
BEIJING, July 10 (Xinhua) -- China and Belarus will hold the fifth meeting of the China-Belarus Intergovernmental Cooperation Committee on Tuesday, foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning announced Monday.
At the invitation of Chinese Vice Premier Liu Guozhong, also Chinese co-chair of the China-Belarus Intergovernmental Cooperation Committee, First Deputy Prime Minister Nikolai Snopkov of Belarus and Belarusian co-chair of the committee will travel to China to co-host the meeting, Mao said.
