China, Belarus to hold 5th meeting of intergovernmental cooperation committee

Xinhua) 09:41, July 11, 2023

BEIJING, July 10 (Xinhua) -- China and Belarus will hold the fifth meeting of the China-Belarus Intergovernmental Cooperation Committee on Tuesday, foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning announced Monday.

At the invitation of Chinese Vice Premier Liu Guozhong, also Chinese co-chair of the China-Belarus Intergovernmental Cooperation Committee, First Deputy Prime Minister Nikolai Snopkov of Belarus and Belarusian co-chair of the committee will travel to China to co-host the meeting, Mao said.

