Xi meets Belarusian president

Xinhua) 11:08, December 04, 2023

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

BEIJING, Dec. 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in Beijing on Monday.

