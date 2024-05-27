Home>>
Chairwoman of Council of Republic of National Assembly of Belarus to visit China
(Xinhua) 13:39, May 27, 2024
BEIJING, May 26 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, Natalia Kochanova, Chairwoman of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus, will lead a delegation to visit China from May 28 to 30, and attend the first meeting of the China-Belarus legislative cooperation committee.
