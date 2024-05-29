Chinese State Councilor meets Belarusian parliament leader

Chinese State Councilor Shen Yiqin, also president of the All-China Women's Federation, meets with Natalia Kochanova, chairwoman of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus, in Beijing, capital of China, May 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jie)

BEIJING, May 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor Shen Yiqin met with Natalia Kochanova, chairwoman of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus, in Beijing on Tuesday.

Shen, also president of the All-China Women's Federation, said that China is willing to work with Belarus to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, deepen practical cooperation, and expand cultural and people-to-people exchanges to benefit the two peoples.

China is willing to expand friendly exchanges with Belarus in women development, and jointly promote the development of women's causes in the two countries, Shen said.

Kochanova said that Belarus is willing to strengthen cooperation with China in various fields such as exchanges between legislative bodies and women's causes, to make positive contributions to the development of Belarus-China relations.

