Belarusian FM to visit China

Xinhua) 16:27, July 05, 2024

BEIJING, July 5 (Xinhua) -- Foreign Minister of Belarus Maksim Ryzhenkov will pay an official visit to China from July 6 to 9 at the invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Friday.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)