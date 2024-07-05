Home>>
Belarusian FM to visit China
BEIJING, July 5 (Xinhua) -- Foreign Minister of Belarus Maksim Ryzhenkov will pay an official visit to China from July 6 to 9 at the invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Friday.
