Chinese VP meets Belarusian parliamentary leader

Xinhua) 09:16, May 30, 2024

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng meets with Natalia Kochanova, chairwoman of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus, in Beijing, capital of China, May 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jie)

BEIJING, May 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Han Zheng met with Natalia Kochanova, chairwoman of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus, in Beijing on Wednesday.

China is ready to work with Belarus to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, strengthen mutual political support, carry out mutually beneficial cooperation, deepen the Belt and Road cooperation, and jointly build the China-Belarus Industrial Park, Han said.

They will also enhance people-to-people exchanges, strengthen cooperation in education, culture, tourism and youth, and step up multilateral coordination for the steady development of China-Belarus relations, Han said.

Kochanova said Belarus is committed to deepening the all-weather comprehensive strategic partnership with China. Belarus firmly abides by the one-China principle and firmly supports China in safeguarding its core interests and major concerns. The National Assembly of Belarus is willing to contribute to the development of bilateral relations.

