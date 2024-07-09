Chinese, Belarusian FMs hold talks in Beijing

Xinhua) 09:13, July 09, 2024

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, holds talks with Foreign Minister of Belarus Maksim Ryzhenkov in Beijing, capital of China, July 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

BEIJING, July 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks with Foreign Minister of Belarus Maksim Ryzhenkov in Beijing on Monday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that China is willing to work with Belarus to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state and promote the continuous deepening and solidification of the China-Belarus all-weather comprehensive strategic partnership.

China is ready to take the rotating presidency of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) as an opportunity to work with all parties to carry forward the Shanghai Spirit and build the SCO's common home into solidarity and mutual trust, peace and tranquility, prosperity and development, good-neighborliness and friendship, as well as fairness and justice.

Ryzhenkov said that Belarus attaches great importance to Belarus-China relations, and China is the first country he visited after taking office as foreign minister. He thanked China for supporting Belarus in joining the SCO.

Belarus greatly appreciates and will continue to participate deeply in the series of global initiatives proposed by China, and adhere to the practice of multilateralism to jointly address global challenges, Ryzhenkov said.

The two sides also exchanged views on the Ukraine crisis.

Ryzhenkov spoke highly of the six-point consensus jointly put forward by China and Brazil. Wang said that the top priority is to follow the three principles of no expansion of the battlefield, no escalation of fighting, and no fanning of the flames by any party, so as to ease and cool down the crisis and create conditions for restarting dialogue.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, holds talks with Foreign Minister of Belarus Maksim Ryzhenkov in Beijing, capital of China, July 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)