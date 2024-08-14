Hearing youth voice of bridging digital divide in Beijing

August 14, 2024

BEIJING, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) -- Young leaders of civil society organizations from various countries have shared their perspectives and concerns about digital technology here and stricken chorus of bridging the digital divide globally.

On Tuesday, more than 300 young leaders and peers from all walks of life as well as some United Nations (UN) personnel engaged in in-depth round-table discussions about sustainable development, sci-tech innovation and digital cooperation, and global governance.

The event is one of the activities planned for the ongoing 2024 World Youth Development Forum that opened in Beijing on Monday. It is expected that the youth will provide insightful suggestions for the upcoming UN Summit of the Future scheduled for September.

Participants noted that despite the transformative changes that digital technology has brought to economic and social development, numerous challenges have been posed, with digital gap widening and digital protectionism intensifying.

"There are too many people in the world, especially the most vulnerable in developing countries who do not have access to critical technology," said Aytan Aliyeva, president of "Great Silk Way" International Youth Union.

Mao Lyuxuan, who teaches at Beijing Language and Culture University, said the digital divide has existed for a long time and is increasing day by day, particularly after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mao also emphasized China's Global Development Initiative put forward in 2021, which advocates for the implementation of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and support to developing countries.

The participants believe that young people represent the world's future and that implementing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development requires them to take action.

Chido Cleopatra Mpemba, African Union Special Envoy on Youth, gave a glimpse into the prospect and demand for young people to contribute to the continent's technological progress, noting that Africa has the world's youngest population with over 60 percent of its inhabitants under the age of 25.

"It is estimated that Africa alone needs 2.3 million engineers to address its development challenges, including huge infrastructure projects, sustainable energy solutions, improved health care, and food production," Mpemba said.

Highlighting the importance of digital inclusion, Mpemba put forth measures to ensure all young people have equal access to digital tools and skills they need, including advocating investments in digital infrastructure, promoting digital literacy, and supporting them in leading sci-tech innovation.

As for China, sci-tech innovation is of strategic significance in advancing Chinese modernization. It has reemphasized the necessity of deepening the reform of the scientific and technological system and urged efforts to better support young innovators and scientists in a recently-adopted resolution on further deepening reform comprehensively.

"I think China is probably in a very good place with the younger generation that it has right now," said Benjamin Rae, head of the Office of the UN Resident Coordinator in China, who has worked here for a year and a half.

Ma Tianyue, an associate research fellow with China's Center for International Knowledge on Development, called for more digital dialogue and cooperation by expanding the supply of digital public goods, strengthening global governance of artificial intelligence, and opposing technology monopolies and digital protectionism.

"We [need to] build relationships across different stakeholders and develop a roadmap of science, technology and innovation," Beniam Gebrezghi, program specialist of Civil Society and Youth of the United Nations Development Program in Asia and the Pacific, told the youth at the event.

