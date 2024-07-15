Home>>
American students explore Chinese cities with China Deep Dive Program
(People's Daily App) 16:15, July 15, 2024
As the 2024 China Deep Dive program unfolds this summer, another team of friends from American universities has set off on their 12-day exploration of three Chinese cities, from July 8 to 19, after engaging in four insightful lectures by professors at Peking University that delved deeply into understanding China. (Video source: PKU; Text compiled by Liang Xiaojian)
