Images capture first day of gaokao

Chinadaily.com.cn) 14:43, June 07, 2024

A student waves goodbye to her parents before entering the exam venue at the Chaoyang Campus of High School Affiliated to Renmin University on June 7, 2024. [Photo by Wang Jing/chinadaily.com.cn]

A student walks together with his mother to the exam venue at the Chaoyang Campus of High School Affiliated to Renmin University on June 7, 2024. [Photo by Wang Jing/chinadaily.com.cn]

A mother encourages her daughter before the start of her national college entrance examination, or gaokao, at the Chaoyang Campus of High School Affiliated to Renmin University on June 7, 2024. [Photo by Wang Jing/chinadaily.com.cn]

A staff member checks the admission ticket of a student at the Chaoyang Campus of High School Affiliated to Renmin University on June 7, 2024. [Photo by Wang Jing/chinadaily.com.cn]

Teachers encourage their students who are about to take the national college entrance exam, or gaokao, at the Wangjing Campus of Beijing No 80 High School on June 7, 2024. [Photo by Jiang Dong/chinadaily.com.cn]

A student reviews exam materials before entering her exam venue at the Wangjing Campus of Beijing No 80 High School on June 7, 2024. [Photo by Jiang Dong/chinadaily.com.cn]

Students cheer for examinees who are about to take the national college entrance exam, or gaokao, at the Wangjing Campus of Beijing No 80 High School on June 7, 2024. [Photo by Jiang Dong/chinadaily.com.cn]

Parents wait expectantly outside the Wangjing Campus of Beijing No 80 High School on June 7, 2024. [Photo by Jiang Dong/chinadaily.com.cn]

