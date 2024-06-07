Images capture first day of gaokao
A student waves goodbye to her parents before entering the exam venue at the Chaoyang Campus of High School Affiliated to Renmin University on June 7, 2024. [Photo by Wang Jing/chinadaily.com.cn]
A student walks together with his mother to the exam venue at the Chaoyang Campus of High School Affiliated to Renmin University on June 7, 2024. [Photo by Wang Jing/chinadaily.com.cn]
A mother encourages her daughter before the start of her national college entrance examination, or gaokao, at the Chaoyang Campus of High School Affiliated to Renmin University on June 7, 2024. [Photo by Wang Jing/chinadaily.com.cn]
A mother encourages her daughter before the start of her national college entrance examination, or gaokao, at the Chaoyang Campus of High School Affiliated to Renmin University on June 7, 2024. [Photo by Wang Jing/chinadaily.com.cn]
A staff member checks the admission ticket of a student at the Chaoyang Campus of High School Affiliated to Renmin University on June 7, 2024. [Photo by Wang Jing/chinadaily.com.cn]
Teachers encourage their students who are about to take the national college entrance exam, or gaokao, at the Wangjing Campus of Beijing No 80 High School on June 7, 2024. [Photo by Jiang Dong/chinadaily.com.cn]
Teachers encourage their students who are about to take the national college entrance exam, or gaokao, at the Wangjing Campus of Beijing No 80 High School on June 7, 2024. [Photo by Jiang Dong/chinadaily.com.cn]
A student reviews exam materials before entering her exam venue at the Wangjing Campus of Beijing No 80 High School on June 7, 2024. [Photo by Jiang Dong/chinadaily.com.cn]
Students cheer for examinees who are about to take the national college entrance exam, or gaokao, at the Wangjing Campus of Beijing No 80 High School on June 7, 2024. [Photo by Jiang Dong/chinadaily.com.cn]
Parents wait expectantly outside the Wangjing Campus of Beijing No 80 High School on June 7, 2024. [Photo by Jiang Dong/chinadaily.com.cn]
Photos
Related Stories
- Preparations underway to ensure smooth, fair gaokao
- Room bookings jump as entrance exam nears
- Exam takers offered tasty good wishes
- More pragmatic measures needed to attract foreign students: political advisor
- China still leading source of foreign students
- Reading campaign launched among college students in China
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.