Reading campaign launched among college students in China

Xinhua) 09:57, April 18, 2024

BEIJING, April 17 (Xinhua) -- A reading and sharing event has kicked off among college students in Beijing.

It came as part of activities held in China to celebrate the upcoming 29th World Book and Copyright Day, which is observed annually on April 23.

During the event, organizers will solicit feedback articles and short videos from universities and colleges to encourage students to document and share their reading experiences.

The organizers added that renowned writers would be invited to share with college students their gains from reading and their individual writing experiences.

The event is held with the aim of inspiring public enthusiasm for reading, helping foster a culture of loving reading, reading quality books, and improving reading proficiency.

The event is sponsored by China Publishing Group and will last through November, said organizers.

