Youth Leaders Community for Global Development launches inaugural China Tour

13:24, May 21, 2024 By Lu Wenao ( Global Times

Photo: Lu Wenao/GT

The Youth Leaders Community for Global Development (YLCGD) initiated its maiden China Tour in Beijing on Monday, along with the unveiling of an advisory committee for the inauguration ceremony.

Zhao Fengtao, vice chairman of the China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA), emphasized that with the ideals and responsibilities carried by global youth, the noble cause of peace and development has a hopeful future.

"China has always regarded youth as a vital force in driving social development and encourages them to showcase their youthful vitality by participating in the practice of building a community with a shared future for mankind," Zhao said.

"We hope that youth from various countries will focus on jointly tackling global challenges such as climate change, food crises, and the digital divide."

Zhao, also a member of the advisory committee, said the goal of the program is to cultivate a global vision among young people.

"The Advisory Committee was officially established to strengthen policy guidance, build intellectual support, and provide professional guidance for the development of both Chinese and foreign youths," Zhao said.

"This aims to cultivate a global development vision among youth, stimulate their innovative and creative vitality, and collectively address global challenges."

Siddharth Chatterjee, the UN Resident Coordinator in China, is among the members of the YLCGD Advisory Committee.

"Humanity depends on the boundless energy, ideas and contributions of youth everywhere," Chatterjee said.

"I hope this study offers participants a chance to gather firsthand insights and enhance understanding, particularly through engagement with people and communities."

The UN in China will continue to enhance cooperation with Chinese counterparts, offering networks and expertise to contribute to global youth issues, Chatterjee noted.

The youth representatives will travel to Xiamen in East China's Fujian Province and Yinchuan and Zhongwei in Northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region as part of their China Tour.

In 2023, China and the UN system in China signed a memorandum of understanding to establish the YLCGD, supporting more youth in participating in global development cooperation and injecting vitality into the future of global development.

Jointly initiated by CIDCA's Global Development Promotion Center, the International Department of the All-China Youth Federation and the Global Times Institute with support by the UN system in China, the China Soong Ching Ling Foundation, the World Youth Development Forum Secretariat and the Beijing Youth Entrepreneurs Association, the YLCGD aims to empower youth, enhancing their capacity to drive the implementation of the Global Development Initiative and the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

