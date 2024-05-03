Home>>
Communist Youth League of China has 74.17 mln members
(Xinhua) 11:00, May 03, 2024
BEIJING, May 3 (Xinhua) -- The Communist Youth League of China (CYLC) had about 74.17 million members by the end of 2023, with about 4.61 million newly increased members last year, the CYLC said on Friday.
