Communist Youth League of China has 74.17 mln members

Xinhua) 11:00, May 03, 2024

BEIJING, May 3 (Xinhua) -- The Communist Youth League of China (CYLC) had about 74.17 million members by the end of 2023, with about 4.61 million newly increased members last year, the CYLC said on Friday.

