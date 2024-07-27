China-France teenagers' summer camp boosts cultural exchanges, mutual understandings

Xinhua) 10:28, July 27, 2024

Teenagers from China and France compete in a tug-of-war race at ISA Wuhan School in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, July 26, 2024. During the 11-day China-France teenagers' summer camp, 20 French teenagers aged 12 to 15 experienced Chinese traditional culture and carried out rich sport activities to enhance cultural exchange and mutual understandings. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)

Teenagers from China and France experience tie-dye at ISA Wuhan School in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, July 26, 2024. During the 11-day China-France teenagers' summer camp, 20 French teenagers aged 12 to 15 experienced Chinese traditional culture and carried out rich sport activities to enhance cultural exchange and mutual understandings. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)

Teenagers from China and France take selfies at a swimming class at ISA Wuhan School in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, July 26, 2024. During the 11-day China-France teenagers' summer camp, 20 French teenagers aged 12 to 15 experienced Chinese traditional culture and carried out rich sport activities to enhance cultural exchange and mutual understandings. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)

Teenagers from China and France attend a chorus class at ISA Wuhan School in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, July 26, 2024. During the 11-day China-France teenagers' summer camp, 20 French teenagers aged 12 to 15 experienced Chinese traditional culture and carried out rich sport activities to enhance cultural exchange and mutual understandings. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)

Teenagers from China and France cheer before competing in a tug-of-war race at ISA Wuhan School in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, July 26, 2024. During the 11-day China-France teenagers' summer camp, 20 French teenagers aged 12 to 15 experienced Chinese traditional culture and carried out rich sport activities to enhance cultural exchange and mutual understandings. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)

A teenager from France attends a golf class at ISA Wuhan School in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, July 26, 2024. During the 11-day China-France teenagers' summer camp, 20 French teenagers aged 12 to 15 experienced Chinese traditional culture and carried out rich sport activities to enhance cultural exchange and mutual understandings. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)

