China, France establish international biodiversity research network

Xinhua) 09:50, June 28, 2024

BEIJING, June 27 (Xinhua) -- China and France have worked together to build an international biodiversity research network, the Institute of Zoology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) announced on Thursday.

The research network was founded by research teams at CAS and the French National Centre for Scientific Research, and is dedicated to jointly responding to global concerns such as biodiversity loss, animal disease epidemics and ecosystem dysfunction.

Zhu Chaodong, the research network's executive director, said that in the future, the network will focus on the impacts and mechanisms of the environment, climate change and human disturbance on biodiversity loss and biological invasions.

It will also provide solutions for biodiversity conservation, and promote related public education and student training, Zhu added.

