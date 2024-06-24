Sino-French higher education forum held in Paris

PARIS, June 22 (Xinhua) -- A Sino-French higher education forum, co-organized by the Chinese Ministry of Education and the French Ministry of Higher Education and Research, was held in Paris on Friday.

The forum was held to promote in-depth exchanges between the universities of the two countries, expand cooperation in education and scientific research, strengthen the synergy between education and industry, and promote Sino-French cooperation in education to a higher level, Chinese Minister of Education Huai Jinpeng said in his speech.

French Minister of Higher Education and Research Sylvie Retailleau said that this year is the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and France and the China-France Year of Culture and Tourism. This forum is a milestone in the history of education cooperation between the two countries, which will effectively drive the cooperation between the universities as well as the exchange of students and scholars of the two sides.

Representatives from the Chinese Ministry of Education, Peking University, Xiamen University and Wuhan University, as well as the French Ministry of Higher Education and Research, Campus France carried out exchanges and seminars on topics like balance and reciprocity in student mobility, climate change and sustainable development in training.

