Children's chorus from China's Hainan charms French audience

(Top) Members of the Li and Miao Ethnic Children's Chorus of Wuzhishan rehearse at Shuiman Central School in Wuzhishan city, south China's Hainan Province. (Photo/Li Tianping)

(Bottom) Members of the Li and Miao Ethnic Children's Chorus of Wuzhishan sing at Shuiman Central School in Wuzhishan city, south China's Hainan Province. (Photo/Li Tianping)

The Li and Miao Ethnic Children's Chorus of Wuzhishan from south China's Hainan Province performed the song "Sing Wuzhishan to France" in both Chinese and French at a theater in Paris on May 4, receiving warm applause from the audience.

Elizabeth Trigo, director of the Paris Polysons Choir, expressed her delight, saying, "Children from both countries celebrate the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between France and China together, allowing us to better understand each other. It's a moment worth remembering."

On May 6, the two choirs sang songs together, including the famous Chinese folk song "Jasmine Flower," during a concert celebrating the China-France friendship. The Li and Miao Ethnic Children's Chorus of Wuzhishan prepared seven songs during its cultural exchange tour in France.

For most members of the chorus, this was their first time leaving Hainan Province. Just over a year ago, even the word "chorus" was unfamiliar to them.

Gao Li, head of the rural revitalization working team in Shuiman township, Wuzhishan city, sought to integrate rural revitalization with culture and invited teachers Liu Min and Yang Chun to strengthen music education at Shuiman Central School.

The Li and Miao Ethnic Children's Chorus of Wuzhishan was established in August 2022, consisting of shy children with little knowledge of music theory. Liu wrote six songs incorporating familiar plants, scenery, and rural scenes, including "I Love My Hometown Wuzhishan."

Through diligence and dedication, the children honed their skills, gained confidence, and received an invitation to perform at the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2023.

"The children have changed a lot. The chorus has opened up more opportunities for them," Liu said.

In 2023, when French President Emmanuel Macron visited China, the French children's song "If I Went to China" gained widespread popularity online.

Inspired by the French song, the Chinese version of "Sing Wuzhishan to France" was created a few months later, expressing the hope for enduring friendship between China and France.

Members of the Li and Miao Ethnic Children's Chorus of Wuzhishan pose for a group photo in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France. (Photo courtesy of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Wuzhishan Municipal Committee)

In January, a national tourism promotion event named "Nihao! China," co-hosted by China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the Chinese Embassy in France, was held in Paris. A music video of the song "Sing Wuzhishan to France," performed by the Li and Miao Ethnic Children's Chorus of Wuzhishan, was played at the event. Soon after, the chorus received an invitation from the Paris Polysons Choir to perform together.

Liu adapted the song into a French version, and Shuiman Central School invited a French teacher to help chorus members perfect their pronunciation.

On May 12, the chorus members returned to Wuzhishan after their cultural exchange tour in France.

Wang Mingjian, a 12-year-old member of the chorus, said, "I made new friends and visited many places in Paris. I was very happy and want to sing to even more people in the future."

Liu expressed his hope that Shuiman Central School will maintain its focus on music education to enable more children to cultivate their character and broaden their horizons while continuing to carry forward the friendship between China and France.

