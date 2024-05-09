Home>>
Friendship over lofty mountains and flowing streams
By Huang Jingjing, Di Jingyuan (People's Daily App) 16:49, May 09, 2024
From Villa Kerylos in Nice to Yuyuan Garden in Shanghai, from Pine Garden in Guangzhou to a mountain restaurant in Hautes-Pyrenees Department, President Xi Jinping and French President Emmanuel Macron continue their strategic communications, enhancing the traditional bilateral friendship between the two countries.
