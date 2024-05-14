Children's chorus from Hainan brings China, France closer with beautiful singing
Transcending borders and geographic distance, a Chinese children's chorus has brought Chinese and French people closer with their performances in France. From May 3 to 7, 2024, the Wuzhishan City Li & Miao Children's Chorus from South China's Hainan Province staged songs in both Chinese and French, including "Chantons 'La Montagne Wuzhishan' à la France" (Sing "Wuzhishan Mountain" to France) and "Jasmine Flower". Some of the songs were sung together with a Paris children's chorus, Le Chœur des Polysons. The tour aims to strengthen the cultural and people-to-people exchanges between the two peoples through song as well as celebrate the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and France and the China-France Year of Culture and Tourism.
(Produced by Chen Yuanyuan and Qiao wai, reported by Cao Wenxuan, courtesy of Wuzhishan Multimedia Center)
