Young Chinese embrace simpler but meaningful weddings

Xinhua) 13:58, May 25, 2024

BEIJING, May 25 (Xinhua) -- Game art designer Momo (pseudonym) decided to tie the knot with her boyfriend at the age of 34.

The wedding ceremony, personally officiated by the couple, lasted less than 10 minutes. Momo's friends presented rings, and many guests dressed up as game characters.

In recent years, weddings among young people have taken on diverse forms, such as minimalist weddings, destination weddings, and cosplay weddings. This new trend of diverse weddings reflects the changing concepts of youth lifestyle.

Momo, hailing from east China's Fujian Province, once served as a bridesmaid at a friend's wedding. She likened the traditional wedding ceremony to a marathon, with the long process of getting ready, picking up the bride, welcoming guests, and making their entrance. "Even though I was just a supporting role, I already felt exhausted," she said.

"I believe that life belongs to oneself, and I want it to be more relaxed. There is no need to show off to others," Momo added.

On social media platforms, topics like minimalist weddings and "three-zero" weddings have garnered millions of views. Netizens share and discuss their unique wedding experiences, engaging in exchanges and interactions.

The term "three-zero" refers to weddings without traditional rituals like picking up the bride, wedding cars, bridesmaids, or groomsmen. Destination weddings combine weddings with travel, where couples choose scenic spots like snowy mountains or forests to hold the ceremony during their journey. Usually, only the couple and local staff participate.

In October 2023, Xiaoyu (pseudonym), 28, and her husband went to the scenic area of Lianhuahu in western Sichuan with their parents. With the perfect backdrop like Moon Lake, the newlyweds exchanged vows, presented rings, and expressed gratitude to their parents.

"The process was not easy; it was like an adventure," Xiaoyu said. They arrived at a nearby inn the day before the wedding and encountered a rainstorm while exploring the mountain road for 40 minutes.

"We were unfamiliar with the location, and there were many uncertainties. Fortunately, the weather was good on the wedding day. When we returned, we felt the experience was extraordinary."

Reducing economic pressure, focusing on personal experiences, and pursuing individual expression are some of the reasons cited by many for choosing a new type of wedding.

In recent years, the exorbitant costs of weddings, coupled with elaborate procedures, have become a "sweet burden" for many young people.

A survey conducted by a research center from Renmin University of China showed that from July to September 2023, the average cost of getting married is as high as 330,400 yuan (about 46,485 U.S. dollars), which is more than eight times the per capita disposable income of the country's residents in 2023.

"Weddings are one way young people pursue personalized life," said Mei Zhigang, director of the social welfare research center at Central China Normal University. The fast-paced social life has led many young people to opt for simpler and more efficient wedding ceremonies. Additionally, young people value self-expression, making the wedding experience increasingly important.

Although the ceremonies are simplified, the thoughtfulness of the couple remains intact. Some couples create DIY wedding props and designs to break away from traditional procedures, allowing their loved ones to be more deeply involved.

"From a social function perspective, weddings in the past were more about informing relatives and friends that a couple has married. Nowadays, couples pay more attention to whether they can obtain emotional value and have a good experience from the wedding," Mei explained.

