Harvard China Trek 2024: where youth and friendship meet

By Ni Tao, Wei Chengjun, Wang Yinping, Zou Zhen, Wang Zihui, Wang Ningxin (People's Daily App) 15:17, May 17, 2024

A group of Harvard Business School students from over 30 countries recently wrapped up their journey across China. Starting in Beijing, they went to four cities and experienced their charms in their own unique ways. Watch this video to find out what they discovered in China.

(Produced by Ni Tao, Wei Chengjun, Wang Yinping, Zou Zhen, Wang Zihui and Wang Ningxin)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)