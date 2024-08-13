In pics: Perseid meteor shower in Sichuan, SW China
This photo taken on Aug. 13, 2024 shows Perseid meteor shower over Lianbaoyeze scenic area in Aba County, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)
This photo taken on Aug. 13, 2024 shows Perseid meteor shower over Lianbaoyeze scenic area in Aba County, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)
This photo taken on Aug. 12, 2024 shows Perseid meteor shower over Lianbaoyeze scenic area in Aba County, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)
This photo taken on Aug. 12, 2024 shows Perseid meteor shower over Lianbaoyeze scenic area in Aba County, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)
This photo taken on Aug. 12, 2024 shows Perseid meteor shower over Huanglong Scenic and Historic Interest Area in Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo by Dai Jianfeng/Xinhua)
HARBIN, Aug. 13, 2024 (Xinhua) -- This photo taken on Aug. 12, 2024 shows Perseid meteor shower and aurora over a section of the Songhua River in Jiamusi City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Qu Yubao/Xinhua)
This photo taken on Aug. 13, 2024 shows Perseid meteor shower and aurora over a section of the Songhua River in Jiamusi City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Chen Zhiguo/Xinhua)
