In pics: Perseid meteor shower over Wuhan, C China's Hubei

Xinhua) 14:03, August 13, 2024

This photo taken on Aug. 12, 2024 shows Perseid meteor shower over Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Hu Jingwen)

This photo taken on Aug. 13, 2024 shows Perseid meteor shower over Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Hu Jingwen)

This stacked photo taken on Aug. 13, 2024 shows the star trails across the sky in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Hu Jingwen)

