In pics: Perseid meteor shower over Wuhan, C China's Hubei
(Xinhua) 14:03, August 13, 2024
This photo taken on Aug. 12, 2024 shows Perseid meteor shower over Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Hu Jingwen)
This photo taken on Aug. 13, 2024 shows Perseid meteor shower over Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Hu Jingwen)
This stacked photo taken on Aug. 13, 2024 shows the star trails across the sky in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Hu Jingwen)
